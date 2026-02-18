Women and the middle classes dominate take-up of weight loss jabs

Women and the middle classes are dominating take-up of weight loss injections, research suggests.

Analysis of private prescriptions for drugs like Mounjaro show that almost 80% are for women, while the highest uptake is among men and women aged 30 to 49, falling sharply after the age of 60.

The Health Foundation, working with online weight management provider Voy, analysed 113,630 patients who received a private prescription between November 2024 and October 2025, and also looked at where they lived as a measure of deprivation.

The prescribed drugs were glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (often called GLP-1s or GLP-1RAs), which are medicines that help people feel fuller by mimicking the natural hormone released after eating.

The GLP-1 drug semaglutide (Wegovy) can be accessed on the NHS for people with health problems caused by their weight and a high BMI (PA)

The research showed that people in the most deprived regions were around a third less likely to be getting the jabs than those in the least deprived.

This is despite deprived regions having far higher obesity levels and having the greater potential to benefit from the drugs, according to the Health Foundation.

The study also found that people in more deprived areas tend to start treatment when they are heavier, suggesting further inequalities in access to the drugs.

Among 30 to 49-year-olds in the most deprived areas, around 45% began treatment with a body mass index (BMI) of 35 or above, compared with around 30% in the least deprived areas.

The Health Foundation said this suggests people are getting the drugs later, putting their health at risk in the meantime.

NHS England has put in place a phased rollout of Mounjaro over a period of up to 12 years, but current data suggests even patients who are eligible now cannot get the drug.

On the NHS, some 220,000 patients have been prioritised in the the first three years of a 12-year rollout.

This means the vast majority of patients on Mounjaro pay for it privately.

Eligible patients in the first year have included those with a body mass index over 40 and other complicating illnesses such as high blood pressure, obstructive sleep apnoea, cardiovascular disease, and type 2 diabetes.

NHS England previously said if all eligible patients (thought to be over three million) turned up for the drug in the first year, and 70% of those were started on treatment, the impact on primary care and general practice would be profound and take-up 18% of GP appointments.

The GLP-1 drug semaglutide (Wegovy) can be accessed on the NHS for people with health problems caused by their weight and a high BMI.

Samantha Field, senior fellow in prevention at the Health Foundation and co-author of the new research, said: “With an estimated 2.4 million people in the UK already prescribed weight loss medications, our findings reveal a stark divide.

“The groups bearing the greatest burden of obesity are seeking GLP-1 treatments less frequently, and often at higher BMIs.

“The NHS should be taking these findings into account as the rollout of these medications progresses, to ensure they are reaching the people who are most in need of them.

“Ensuring fair public provision is essential, but these medications address a problem that is preventable.

“It’s more important than ever that government retains focus on making the changes to our food environment that will prevent obesity occurring in the first place.”

Dr David Huang, director of clinical innovation at Voy said: “We’re pleased to have collaborated with the Health Foundation on this analysis to help improve transparency of health inequality in the UK.

“By providing real-world patient insights we can bring greater visibility and awareness to the barriers within the UK’s health system, and ultimately inform measurable steps to address the obesity crisis.

‘Weight loss medication can have a life changing impact for eligible patients.

“Private providers like Voy play a crucial role in delivering clinically-led and safe treatment to those looking for immediate care and as NHS rollout evolves, we’re aware of our responsibility to enhance access to this type of care and this extends beyond our private offering too.”

An NHS spokesperson said: “The NHS is rightly prioritising the rollout of weight-loss drugs for those in the greatest clinical need and is exploring ways to accelerate the offering so that eligible people can benefit from safe and effective treatment wherever they live in England.

“The NHS also offers a wide range of other support for people to lose weight, which has helped tens of thousands of people achieve a healthier weight and wider lifestyle benefits.”