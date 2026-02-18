‘Unsettling night’ for community after man dies and teenager injured in stabbing

The death of a man in a stabbing at a skate park that also left a teenage boy in a critical condition has been “unsettling” for the close-knit community in Northampton, a councillor has said.

Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation on Wednesday after emergency services were called to the park in Ringway in the Briar Hill area at 3.45pm following reports that two people had been stabbed “during an altercation”.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, while a teenage boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and four people – two teenage boys, a man and a woman – all from Northampton were arrested in connection with the incident.

Forensic investigations at the scene in a skate park in Northampton (Phil Barnett/PA)

On Thursday, a large section of green space around the skate park remained cordoned off, with around six officers appearing to search the area.

Independent West Northamptonshire councillor Julie Davenport told the Press Association the incident was “unsettling” and rare in the community of Briar Hill.

She said: “It has been a very unsettling night for everyone in Briar Hill and the wider area because this type of crime is rare in this close-knit community.

“Our hearts go out to the families of those involved in this incident. One moment of anger can change so many people’s lives forever.”

Forensic investigations at the scene of the incident (Phil Barnett/PA)

Mark Arnull, the leader of West Northamptonshire Council, added: “This is a deeply saddening and tragic incident and our thoughts are with everyone affected.

“We are liaising with police colleagues to ensure our community is fully supported during this difficult time. With investigations under way it would be inappropriate to make further comment.”

Detective Chief Inspector Torie Harrison, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said it was a “tragic incident” and her thoughts remain with the families of the people involved.

She said: “We know incidents of this nature can be a cause of concern within the neighbourhood and wider community, and I would like to offer our reassurance that we have a team of dedicated officers working at pace to establish what has happened.

“High-visibility police patrols will be taking place in the area to reassure the local community, and I would encourage anyone with concerns in the area to approach one of our officers who will be happy to help.

“Arrests were promptly made, and inquiries are continuing to move at a fast pace, however I would still appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet come forward to please do so.”

Officers said the police cordon is expected to remain in place at the park as the investigation continues, and several roads are affected by the incident, with people urged to avoid the area where possible.

“In addition to house-to-house inquiries, an increased police presence will also remain in the area, including high-visibility patrols to offer reassurance and support the community,” the force said.

Anyone with CCTV or mobile camera footage is asked to contact police.