Six people taken to hospital after two double-deckers crash

Six people have been taken to hospital after two double-decker buses crashed in central London, emergency services said.

The crash took place at 8.05am on Wednesday and involved a route 35 bus colliding into a route 333 that was not in service, according to Transport for London (TfL).

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene at 8.06am, and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) also sent ambulance crews, paramedics in fast-response cars, advanced paramedics, an incident response officer, and their Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene of the crash.

“We treated a number of patients at the scene and took six of them to hospital,” a spokesperson for the ambulance service said.

The scene of a collision in Southwark (PA)

Police said none of the injuries was deemed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

“No arrests have been made as inquiries continue,” they added.

The two double-decker buses were still visible in Newington Causeway at around 10am on Wednesday, with one bus having seemingly crashed into the back of the other.

The road is closed in both directions while emergency services continue to respond, the Metropolitan Police said.

“We care deeply about the safety of everyone who uses or works on our transport network and our thoughts are with the people who were injured in a bus collision this morning in Southwark,” Lorna Murphy, TfL’s director of buses, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Safety is our top priority and we are working with the police and the operator, Go Ahead London, to establish what happened.

“This must have been a distressing incident for everyone involved and we have support available for anyone affected.”