Protesters’ chants drowned out as King receives Bollywood welcome at family hub

The King received a colourful Bollywood welcome as he visited local community workers in London’s East End.

Charles and Camilla got a first-hand look at a range of organisations providing support to the local and diverse community of Barking & Dagenham.

They ended their 30-minute trip to the Barking Learning Centre Community and Family Hub with a walkabout where a small group of protesters shouted “free free Palestine” from the waiting crowd.

Flag waving members of the public drowned out chants from protesters (Helen William/PA)

The protesters were drowned out by the noise of the cheering and flag waving members of the public as Charles and Camilla smiled and shook hands with supporters a short distance away.

The royal visit had begun with a welcome performance by the Events 2 Empower dance group and ended with a song from the Barking Churches Choir.

Earlier Charles picked up a Bosch tool kit as he was told about a borrowing scheme called the Library of Things.

The scheme means local people can borrow infrequently used household items, so they do not have to pay out for one-time purchases.

It ensures local people have affordable access to the different items, like tools for DIY, they need to maintain their homes.

Charles told the organiser it was a good that helped the circular economy.

Charles and Camilla also spoke with people whose work covered a wide range of issues including social prescribing, providing advice on employment, preventing homelessness and encouraging reading.