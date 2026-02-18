Olympic gold gymnast hopes to ‘raise profile’ of sport as he is made MBE

Olympic gold medal gymnast Rhys McClenaghan has said he hopes to raise the profile of his sport as he was honoured at Windsor Castle.

McClenaghan, from Newtownards in Co Down, becomes a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) after he created history by winning Ireland’s first gold medal in gymnastics, in the pommel horse category, at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The 26-year-old said it was a “huge honour” to receive the gong, adding: “It feels like recognition on top of the achievements I’ve got within my sport.

“It has always been a goal of mine, to raise the profile of my sport in Northern Ireland and Ireland.”

Rhys McClenaghan is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He received the honour from the Princess Royal on Wednesday and said Anne asked him about his return to sport following an injury.

McClenaghan had shoulder surgery in July and is set to return to competitions next month.

“I’m excited to test out new routines, new skills and hopefully get to that LA Olympic Games is the next target,” he said.

The 26-year-old urged gymnasts to keep their ambitions high, saying: “Everybody should at least try gymnastics once in their life, and for those gymnasts that are already in the sport to keep enjoying it, keep your ambitions high.”