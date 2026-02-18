Holocaust survivor made MBE says ‘nothing can change’ without psychology

A Holocaust survivor and child psychotherapist has urged people to try “to understand what makes people hate each other” as she was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Lydia Tischler, 97, from Ostrava in the Czech Republic, came to the UK as a refugee in 1945 after surviving the horrors of Auschwitz and the Theresienstadt Ghetto.

Ms Tischler and her sister were forced to dig trenches at Auschwitz, where their mother was murdered.

In the UK, Ms Tischler trained as a child psychologist and on Wednesday she was made an MBE for her services to Holocaust remembrance and child psychotherapy in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The 97-year-old told the Press Association: “My legacy, at least what I hope to pass on to people, is to help them to understand what makes people hate each other and feel that they can destroy them.

“Unless we understand the psychological mechanism that makes it possible, nothing can change. That is my message.”

Ms Tischler, who lives in London, said she had “a very intelligent conversation” with the Princess Royal, who gave her the honour.

She joked that she was “holding up”, but said she was “pleased” to have been made an MBE and told of how her career helped her cope with her past.

“In order to do the kind of work that I did, or do, you have to have your own personal analysis,” she said.

“You have to actually go through your life and process it and find a way of coping with all the things that were really very difficult.

“Unless you sort yourself out, you can’t really help to sort out other people.”