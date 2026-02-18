Cold weather payments made to nearly 1.5m households so far this winter

Cold weather payments have been paid to nearly 1.5 million households across England and Wales so far this winter, the Government has said.

The £25 payments go to low-income households to help them with their bills.

Cold weather payments are made automatically when temperatures drop to 0C or below for seven consecutive days.

People receiving pension credit automatically qualify for the payments, but some households receiving other support – including universal credit and income support – may also be eligible if they meet additional criteria.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Pat McFadden said: “This support is a lifeline for vulnerable households when temperatures plummet.”

Pensioners on low incomes can apply for pension credit, worth on average £86 a week on average. Pension credit also acts as a gateway to accessing other support, including help with housing costs and free NHS dental treatment.

Morgan Vine, director of policy and influencing at Independent Age said: “With more than half of older people on low incomes across England and Wales regularly sharing that they are worried about meeting the cost of their heating bill, it is crucial that vital support like this reaches those who need it most.”

Age UK is encouraging older people on low and modest incomes to check if they could claim pension credit, as part of its crisis hiding in plain sight campaign.

The charity said many older people miss out on financial support simply because they assume they will not qualify, or find completing applications daunting.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: “During this cold snap, it’s vital for older people to stay warm and well in their homes.

“Increases in energy, food and rent have significantly impacted people’s standard of living, and after four years we’re still hearing harrowing stories about older people who are taking drastic measures to get by.

“For those who rely on the state pension as their main source of income, pension credit can make a real difference.

“We urge anyone who is watching the pennies or cutting back on other daily essentials to reach out to Age UK and see what help may be available.”

The charity said that last year its national advice line helped 6,006 older people with benefit checks and applying for benefits, identifying more than £36 million of support.