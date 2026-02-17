Warning issued as snow expected across parts of England and Wales

Forecasters have warned of disruption with snow and heavy rain expected to hit parts of the UK this week.

Yellow weather warnings covering much of Wales, as well as central and southern England, are in place on Wednesday and Thursday.

Spells of heavy rain and a period of snow could lead to some flooding and disruption to travel, the Met Office has said.

Further cold weather warnings have been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) across parts of England from 6pm on Tuesday evening until 6pm on Friday.

The agency said the weather is likely to lead to an increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people, as well as a greater risk to life of vulnerable people.

The Met Office yellow weather warning for snow covers parts of Wales and the west of England, including Birmingham and Worcester, from 4pm on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday.

The yellow weather warning for rain covers southern parts of England, stretching from Kent to Cornwall, between 6am on Wednesday and 8am on Thursday.

Strong winds will accompany the wet weather, which could exacerbate impacts in places, the Met Office said.

The UKHSA yellow cold health alert has been issued for the East Midlands, West Midlands, North East, North West, South West, East of England and Yorkshire and The Humber.

It is in place from 6pm on Tuesday until 6pm on Friday.