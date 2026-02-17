Opening in Natalie McNally murder trial expected on Wednesday

The jury in the trial of a man over the murder of Natalie McNally in Co Armagh has been sent home for the day.

Stephen McCullagh, 35, from Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, has denied murdering Ms McNally, 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant when she died.

He appeared in the dock at Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday wearing a blue round neck jumper and glasses, sitting between two prison staff.

Ms McNally’s family and friends filled the public gallery behind him.

The jury of six men and six women were selected and sworn in on Monday for the trial which is expected to last for five weeks.

On Tuesday, Judge Mr Justice Patrick Kinney released a member of the jury who had indicated they would have difficulty in being able to serve during the whole trial.

That juror was replaced before the jury was sent out to allow for a discussion around legal issues.

Just before lunchtime it was concluded the legal issues would take some further time to examine.

The formal opening of the trial is now expected to get under way on Wednesday.