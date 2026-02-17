MPs could try to speak to Andrew on trade envoy claims – committee chairman

There is potential for MPs to investigate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s work as a trade envoy, the chairman of the cross-party Business and Trade Committee has said.

Liam Byrne told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that “nothing is off the table” and “MPs are not in the market for letting anything slip through the cracks”.

His comments come after documents released by the US Department of Justice appeared to show the former prince sharing confidential reports from his role as the UK’s trade envoy with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Sir Vince Cable, whose time as business secretary between 2010 and 2015 overlapped with Andrew’s envoy role, said the activity was “totally unacceptable” and suggested there should be an investigation for possible corruption.

Mr Byrne told the BBC: “The committee has not had a chance to reflect on these allegations because recess means Parliament isn’t sitting this week.

“My task this week is to make sure that the committee has got options in front of them when they meet on Tuesday for how we might or might not take this investigation forward.

“Obviously, we can’t and don’t want to compromise a police investigation.”

Emails released as part of the so-called Epstein files earlier this month appear to show the former duke – who served as trade envoy between 2001 and 2011 – sharing reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore with the paedophile financier.

Thames Valley Police previously said they have held discussions with specialists from the Crown Prosecution Service about the allegations that Andrew shared confidential reports.

Mr Byrne said he did not want to “pre-judge where the committee is going to go on this at this stage” when asked on the programme if it could potentially ask to speak to Mr Mountbatten-Windsor but stated “at this stage, all I can say is, nothing is off the table”.

He said: “This is something we’re going to take acutely seriously and I can guarantee you that MPs are not in the market for letting anything slip through the cracks.”

Much of the work of the royal family in recent weeks has been overshadowed by the Epstein scandal, despite the King’s attempts to draw a line under the matter when he banished Andrew and removed his titles.