Greggs thief nicknamed ‘Hamster’ by staff seen stealing drinks in plain sight

CCTV footage shows a serial Greggs thief nicknamed “Hamster” by staff stealing drinks in plain sight.

Adam Gosling, 39, was spared jail after stealing from a branch of the bakery chain in Greenford, west London, 38 times between December 30 2025 and February 10.

The value of the thefts ranged from £12.30 to £100 per visit and, on some days, he targeted the shop multiple times, the charge sheet said.

Prosecutors told Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday that Gosling’s six-week theft spree amounted to £1,817.50.

Footage released by the Metropolitan Police shows Gosling brazenly taking drinks from a shop fridge.

In one clip, wearing a hood over a cap, he fills a carrier bag with multiple Lucozade bottles while a staff member is at a nearby fridge.

The staff member then enters a back door and Gosling walks out.

In another clip, Gosling, this time with a face covering, is seen continuing to swipe drinks from the fridge as a staff member leans in, seemingly trying to check his face.

The staff member leaves through the same back door, and Gosling exits the shop.

A third clip shows him emptying the fridge of Lucozade bottles and taking other drinks.

A staff member appears to notice him, enters the back door, and returns with a tablet — but Gosling simply walks past and exits the shop, leaving the fridge door open.

Scotland Yard’s Greenford Broadway safer neighbourhood team said on its Met Engage platform that staff saw a high number of thefts of food and drink at the branch and began to log each one.

Police community support officer James Tupman said one man — nicknamed “Hamster” by staff — became the “most prolific” thief.

Officers identified him as Gosling through the CCTV footage and arrested him on February 10.

The defendant, who the court heard is currently homeless, had pleaded guilty to 38 counts of theft from a shop.

Chairwoman of the magistrates’ bench Judy Gregg sentenced him to four months, suspended for one year.

Superintendent Sean Lynch, who leads neighbourhood policing in Ealing, said: “We are committed to tackling issues that have a real impact on businesses and communities – including shoplifting.

“In the last year, theft offences have fallen by 8.3% in Ealing and 9.5% across the Met as a whole.

“While we recognise there is more to do to continue to drive down crime, our officers will continue to work with their communities and businesses to tackle repeat offenders and bring them to justice.”

Mr Tupman wrote after he was charged: “This result is the direct outcome of strong partnership work with Greggs staff, who have been exceptionally proactive in recording offences and supporting our investigation.

“The volume of thefts had a significant impact on the business and our officers worked tirelessly to gather evidence, identify the offender and put long-term measures in place to prevent reoffending.”