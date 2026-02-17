Family wedding dress link revealed by Camilla at Zandra Rhodes exhibition

Queen Camilla has revealed her sister was dressed by fashion icon Dame Zandra Rhodes when she visited an exhibition celebrating the designer.

Camilla was given a guided tour of Bath’s Holburne Museum as she spent the day highlighting arts and culture in a city famed for its Roman baths, Georgian architecture and association with popular author Jane Austen.

The royal was also taken around an exhibition of memorable prints by photographer Sir Don McCullin, a good friend of Camilla’s late brother, who travelled the world capturing some of the images.

Camilla speaks to Don McCullin as she visits the recently-completed Schroder Gallery at the Holburne Museum (Alastair Grant/PA)

Zandra Rhodes: A Life in Print features a selection of the fashion designer’s screen-printed garments from the 1960s to 1980s displayed on vintage Adel Rootstein mannequins.

When curator Rosemary Harden took her royal guest around the exhibition, Camilla told her: “My sister had a wedding dress made by Zandra Rhodes.”

Rhodes is known for her trademark pink hair and bold colours and signature prints used in her designs.

She dressed Diana, Princess of Wales, in the early years of her life in the royal family and pop singer Freddie Mercury.

The Queen meets well-wishers during her visit to Bath (Chris Jackson/PA)

Camilla was shown the flowing dresses with their striking designs including a 1972 green silk chiffon outfit, printed with field of the lilies, worn by Bianca Jagger, daughter of Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger.

The curator said later: “Dame Zandra is a printer, so her thing is that the print leads the dress, so it’s the yardage of the fabric which dictates the style of the dress.

“She’s rare in that most designers cut into cloth.

“She’s a genius with colour and pattern, and that is unique, everyone else goes with cut.”