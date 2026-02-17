Eurasian lynx takes first steps in UK sanctuary after rescue from Ukraine

A Eurasian lynx has taken her first steps in her new UK home after being rescued from Ukraine.

Ursa had been living in a 4×4 converted horse stables for the last three years in the war zone before being brought to Kent by the Big Cat Sanctuary.

On Tuesday, the young wildcat took her first steps in the outdoor habitat in her first taste of “freedom”, the charity said, after safely arriving on February 13.

She was transported to the UK by the sanctuary’s managing director Cam Whitnall and a specialist team, from Crossborder Animal Services.

They also evacuated an Amur tiger, called Mir, who was taken to Belgium ahead of being rehomed in South Africa.

Ursa arriving in Kent after being rescued from Ukraine (The Big Cat Sanctuary/PA)

Mr Whitnall said: “To see Ursa take her first steps here in Kent is an incredibly emotional moment for the whole team.

“This mission was fraught with unpredictability, navigating a war zone with two vulnerable predators, but seeing them both safe makes every risk worthwhile.

“Ursa has spent her life under the shadow of war; today, that story changes. She is finally home.”

Fundraising for the rescue mission and Ursa’s care has surpassed its £100,000 target, instead totalling more than £134,000.

The extra cash means the sanctuary can build a modern, state-of-the-art enclosure with walkways and climbing systems, instead of redeveloping the existing habitat.

The new enclosure, to be named Premier Coatings Small Cat Rescue Centre – after a big donation from a local business, is expected to open in late spring.

Ursa was born in 2023 and was kept illegally as a private pet in a home in Ukraine, the Big Cat Sanctuary said.

She was moved to the Wild Animal Rescue Centre near Kyiv following police action, and veterinary examinations showed she suffered from severe malnutrition and intestinal infections.

Due to her condition, experts said she would be unable to survive in the wild – and the Big Cat Sanctuary has committed to looking after her for the rest of her life.

Last year, the Kent animal charity rescued five lions named Rori, Amani, Lira, Vanda and Yuna from Ukraine, and built a Lion Rescue Centre to also give them a lifelong home.