Two teenagers found guilty of killing man they lured to beach

Two teenagers have been found guilty of killing a man they thought was a paedophile by luring him to a beach before another teenager threw rocks at him.

A girl, 16, and a 15-year-old boy were convicted of the manslaughter of Alexander Cashford, 49, in Leysdown-on-Sea on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent on August 10 last year.

A 16-year-old male previously pleaded guilty to a secondary charge of manslaughter.

They had been on trial at Woolwich Crown Court accused of murdering Mr Cashford, but all three teenagers – who cannot be named for legal reasons – were acquitted of murder on Monday.

Mr Cashford was chased and hit with rocks and a bottle before he was found lying face down in mud.