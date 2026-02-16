The Godfather star Robert Duvall dies aged 95

The Godfather star Robert Duvall has died at the age of 95.

The Hollywood actor – who won an Oscar for Tender Mercies – died “peacefully” at his home, according to a statement by his wife Luciana Duvall.

The statement, shared on his Facebook page, continued: “Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time.

Robert Duvall arriving for the premiere of Jack Reacher at the Odeon Leicester Square (Ian West/PA)

“Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.

“To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller.

“To me, he was simply everything.

“His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court.

“For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all.

“Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind.”