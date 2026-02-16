New flood warning for seven counties amid more heavy rain

There is a further risk of flooding in parts of Ireland with forecasters warning more heavy rain is on the way.

Republic of Ireland forecaster Met Eireann issued a yellow warning for rain in counties Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

It said rain falling on already saturated ground combined with high river levels will lead to flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

The warning is in effect between 11pm on Tuesday and 11pm on Wednesday.

Floodwater covers a park in north Dublin (PA)

An additional yellow warning for wind will also apply to Dublin, Louth, Meath, Wexford and Wicklow between 11pm on Tuesday and 1pm on Wednesday.

Those advisories include areas in the east of the country which were severely affected by flooding in recent weeks.

Three further counties are also under a separate yellow warning for rainfall, which Met Eireann said will be heavy and at times develop into sleet or snow.

The warning, which does not list flooding as an impact, applies to Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo between 2am and 2pm on Wednesday.

In Northern Ireland, the entire region was placed under a yellow warning for ice by the Met Office.

The warning apples between 8pm on Monday and 10am on Tuesday.

It said showers through the course of Monday will leave many surfaces wet by the evening, with a risk of ice forming on untreated roads and pavements during Monday night as temperatures fall to or below freezing.

It added: “A few additional wintry showers may feed inland at times overnight, potentially washing off treatment before skies once again clear and surface temperatures drop.”