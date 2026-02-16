Lecturers at two Scottish universities back walk-outs in rows over cuts

Lecturers at two Scottish universities have voted in favour of industrial action in disputes over possible compulsory redundancies, a union has announced.

In separate ballots members of the University and College Union (UCU) at both Heriot-Watt University and the University of Aberdeen backed strike action, as well as action short of a strike.

The latter can include working to contract, not covering for absent colleagues, or not undertaking voluntary activities.

The dispute at Aberdeen centres on planned budget cuts and a refusal by management to rule out compulsory redundancies – despite the fact, the union said, 40 staff have already left under voluntary severance or retirement.

Meanwhile the row at Heriot-Watt follows a proposed “right-sizing exercise” which the union said could see at least 41 jobs lost at the university’s Scottish campuses, and a further 10 in Malaysia.

Kate Sang, Heriot-Watt UCU president, said: “Today’s vote shows the strength of feeling against these cuts and the jobs that senior managers want to lose.

“Sadly, the university has refused to commit to preserving the valuable research time of staff.

“Cuts to research provision will harm not only the university’s reputation, but the development of cutting-edge knowledge to address society’s big challenges.

“The use of compulsory redundancies is unacceptable, and while members will now decide what action they want to take, senior managers should be under no illusion that the use of compulsory redundancies is something we will be strongly opposing.

UCU members at both universities will now decide on their next steps (Jacob King/PA)

The threat of industrial action at Aberdeen comes less than two years after the last dispute in spring 2024, when strikes were pulled “at the last minute” after university management backed down on planned compulsory redundancies.

Dan Cutts, Aberdeen UCU branch co-chairman, said: “Once again members of the union at Aberdeen have shown that they’re willing to stand up to job cuts and will take action to stop people being forced out.

“This clear vote shows the strength of feeling among staff and that we see management’s plans for what they are; a threat to the student experience, to the workforce and to the breadth of research carried out at the university.

“There’s still time for our new principal to show that he wants to work with staff and the unions, and rule out the use of compulsory redundancies to resolve this dispute. The union is ready to negotiate, but we need management to engage and work with UCU to save jobs.”

Jo Grady, UCU general secretary, urged the principals at both universities to engage in talks with the union, and to rule out compulsory redundancies.

“Members at Heriot-Watt have shown their willingness to take action and defend jobs,” she said.

“To avoid this dispute escalating and the possibility of strikes at this busy time of year the principal needs to listen to them, sit down to talks and rule out the use of compulsory redundancies.”

She also said it was “unbelievable” that management at Aberdeen was again “trying to force staff from their jobs”.

“To be back in this position just two years after they were last forced to back down shows that they haven’t learnt the lesson,” she said.

“The new principal, Professor Edwards, should sit down with the unions and rule out the use of compulsory redundancies before it’s too late and this dispute escalates further.”

At Aberdeen, 83% of UCU members backed strike action on a turnout of 60%, with 90% also saying they would take part in action short of a strike.

Meanwhile at Heriot-Watt 74% of members backed strike action on a turnout of 70%, with 87% also saying they would participate in action short of a strike.

Union members at both universities are now set to decide on their next steps.

A University of Aberdeen spokesperson said: “The continued challenges and financial pressures testing the UK higher education sector mean change is necessary.

“Our Adapting for Continued Success transformation programme will help tackle our deficit and also deliver a more resilient, relevant and sustainable university.

“We understand concerns raised but the prospect of industrial action is disappointing, particularly when our students would be those most affected.”

Heriot-Watt University has been approached for comment.