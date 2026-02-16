Keir Starmer denies knowledge of Labour Together-linked ‘probe’ into journalists

Sir Keir Starmer has denied knowledge of an investigation allegedly paid for by a prominent think tank into journalists reporting on its funding.

The Prime Minister said he “didn’t know anything about” the probe, said to have been carried out by PR firm Apco Worldwide after it was hired by Labour Together following stories about the campaign group’s failure to declare more than £700,000 in donations.

Sir Keir confirmed that the Cabinet Office would be looking into the accusations “and quite right too”.

The Sunday Times said Apco was paid £36,000 to carry out the investigation in 2023, when the think tank was run by Josh Simons, now Labour MP for Makerfield and a Cabinet Office minister.

The Democracy For Sale newsletter previously published similar allegations.

Asked whether he would launch an inquiry into the accusations during a visit to a community centre in London on Monday, Sir Keir said: “There will be a Cabinet Office investigation into the allegations, and quite right too.

“I didn’t know anything about this investigation, and it absolutely needs to be looked into, so the Cabinet Office will be establishing the facts.”

Labour Together is said to have hired Apco Worldwide, which then allegedly investigated reporters from The Sunday Times, The Guardian and other outlets to identify their sources after reports emerged about the think tank.

The PR firm’s probe is said to have resulted in a 58-page report, which included details designed to discredit reporters who had looked into campaign finance breaches by the think tank.

The think tank was fined £14,250 in September 2021 over late reporting of donations, totalling £730,000 between 2017 and 2020, after referring itself to the Electoral Commission.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said Mr Simons “welcomed the investigation” as she faced questions from broadcasters about whether the minister’s Government position was tenable following the reports.

“As I said, the Cabinet Office will also be looking into the facts of this case, but it is absolutely essential that we protect the freedom of the press,” Ms Kendall told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Editors said the accusations were “profoundly concerning” and warned of a potential “chilling effect” across the industry.

“Journalists asking questions about funding, influence or public life are not adversaries to be investigated; they are carrying out a fundamental democratic duty,” Dawn Alford, chief executive of the Society of Editors, said.

“The idea that reporters could themselves become the subject of intelligence-style inquiries simply for doing their jobs is profoundly troubling and sets a dangerous precedent, regardless of which political party or organisation is involved.”

She added: “Robust journalism will sometimes be uncomfortable for those in positions of power, but scrutiny must never be met with attempts to undermine or intimidate those asking questions.

“Public confidence in politics and institutions depends on transparency, not retaliation.”

She said Britain must “uphold the highest standards at home” at a time when journalists around the world face “growing hostility and risk.”