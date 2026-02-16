Joint inquiry into water deaths could last for at least 10 days

A joint fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the deaths of a 12-year-old boy and a man who drowned during separate outdoor activities in Scotland will last for at least 10 days next month.

Kayden Walker, from Bridgeton, Glasgow, died after becoming trapped on the upstream side of a weir while on a day-trip with the Church House community group.

He was separated from his board during a river boarding session on the River Tay, near the village of Stanley in Perth and Kinross, on July 28 2019.

After being pulled from the water, he was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and was then transferred to the Royal Hospital for Children at Glasgow, where he died on July 29.

The FAI follows the prosecution of Outdoor Pursuits Scotland Ltd in October 2024 for a contravention of health and safety legislation which led to Kayden’s death. The company was fined £10,000.

Ruaridh Stevenson, 39, from Cupar, Fife, also drowned after trying to help a client who experienced difficulties in the waters flowing through Dollar Glen, Clackmannanshire, on April 13 2024.

Mr Stevenson was a director of a company which offered “canyoning” experiences on Scottish rivers.

Prosecutors have said the deaths of the two individuals took place in similar circumstances as they were both taking part in water-based outdoor activities.

During a preliminary hearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, a period of between 10 or 12 days was set aside for the FAI next month.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony confirmed the inquiry will get under way on March 16.

The purpose of an FAI includes determining the cause of death, the circumstances in which the death occurred and to establish what reasonable precautions could have been taken to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature and are used to establish facts rather than apportion blame.