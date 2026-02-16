Group set up to support UK police forces after release of the Epstein files

A new national group has been set up to support UK police forces that are “assessing allegations” following the publication of the Epstein files, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) has said.

It is understood the national coordination group will bring together affected forces to ensure consistency of approach.

A spokesperson for the NPCC said: “A national coordination group has been set up to support a small number of forces assessing allegations that have emerged following the publication of the US DoJ (Department of Justice) Epstein files.

A document included in the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files (Jon Elswick/AP)

“We continue to work collaboratively to assess the details being made public to allow us to understand any potential impact arising from the millions of documents that have been published.

“We continue to support our partners and contribute in any way we can to help secure justice for victims and survivors, and urge anyone who needs support to visit www.whenyouareready.co.uk.”

The group, which is not an investigative team, will draw upon relevant expertise from across policing and wider law enforcement.

While it is available to support forces undertaking an assessment or investigation following the release of the files, each force will remain responsible for any potential offences occurring within their jurisdiction.