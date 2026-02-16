‘Absolute relief’ for Chloe Mitchell’s family as trial to go ahead next month

Chloe Mitchell’s sister has said her family feel “absolute relief” as the trial of a man accused of murdering the 21-year-old in Co Antrim is to start next month.

Ms Mitchell’s family had feared the trial would be delayed due to an ongoing strike by criminal barristers in a long-running dispute over legal aid fees.

However, it emerged at the weekend that an agreement had been reached to exempt the trial from the industrial action.

Chloe Mitchell’s sister Nadine Mitchell speaking to the media outside Belfast Crown Court (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms Mitchell was found dead in Ballymena days after going missing in June 2023.

Brandon John Rainey, 29, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry and who is formerly of James Street in Ballymena, has been charged with murdering Ms Mitchell in June 2023.

He has pleaded not guilty.

During a brief hearing at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning, Judge Madam Justice McBride hailed “excellent news” and a “relief” for Ms Mitchell’s family as well as for the defendant to “get finality in respect of this matter”.

She heard that some preparation work remains in terms of witnesses, disclosure and experts.

(left to right) Alliance MLA Sian Mulholland with Chloe Mitchell’s aunt Linda McDowell and sister Nadine Mitchell outside Belfast Crown Court (Liam McBurney/PA)

She set a start date of March 9 for the trial, which she added was likely to take place in Belfast.

Speaking outside court on Monday, alongside her aunt Linda McDowell, Nadine Mitchell said her family would be “over the moon” the trial would finally be able to go ahead.

“We have been through quite a lot obviously, the past two and a half years, but more so these past few weeks with the ongoing barristers strike,” she said.

“I have no words other than, full of emotions inside that don’t seem to be coming out.”

She added: “Although the trial date was set for (February) 23, now that it’s set for the 9th of March it gives us and the family more time to get prepared and get our heads around all this.”

Nadine Mitchell thanked everyone who helped the family, including Alliance MLA Sian Mulholland who had advocated to get the trial exempted alongside North Antrim assembly colleagues, including UUP leader Jon Burrows, and TUV MP for the constituency Jim Allister.

MLA Sian Mulholland speaking to the media outside Belfast Crown Court (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I can’t thank them enough for everything that they have done,” she said.

Also speaking outside court, Ms Mulholland said Ms Mitchell’s family’s resolve had been “unbelievable”.

She said: “We’ve been working behind the scenes just to try and get those conversations just moving forward at a quicker pace and Naomi Long the Justice Minister came up with myself to sit in the living room of the Mitchell family, to actually hear the impact, both of losing Chloe but also of the delays.”

She added: “This is bigger than politics and to actually get this family justice.”

Later in the Assembly chamber Ms Mulholland directly addressed Ms Mitchell’s mother Georgina Mitchell, who she said had told herself and Ms Long she felt she was “failing” her daughter every day the trial was delayed.

“Today, every day since she passed, and every day going forward, you have done nothing but fight for Chloe and you should be incredibly proud of yourself, because there is no way you have failed your daughter,” she said.

“We continue to stand with the Mitchell family as they fight for justice.”