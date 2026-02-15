Former business secretary calls for probe into Andrew’s time as trade envoy

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s time as a trade envoy should be investigated for possible corruption, a former business secretary has said.

Documents released by the US Department of Justice appeared to show the former prince sharing confidential reports from his role as the UK’s trade envoy with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Sir Vince Cable, whose time as business secretary between 2010 and 2015 overlapped with Andrew’s envoy role, said the activity was “totally unacceptable”.

He also told the BBC: “We need a police or DPP (director of public prosecutions) check on whether criminal corruption took place and a government investigation into how this was allowed to happen.”

Sir Vince Cable’s time as business secretary overlapped with Andrew’s envoy role (PA)

Emails released as part of the so-called Epstein files earlier this month appear to show the former duke – who served as trade envoy between 2001 and 2011 – sharing reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore with the paedophile financier.

Thames Valley Police on Wednesday said they have held discussions with specialists from the Crown Prosecution Service about the allegations that Andrew shared confidential reports.

The force said: “While we cannot provide timescales over when a decision as to whether a criminal investigation will be opened, we can assure you that Thames Valley Police is making progress as quickly as possible.”

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said they were leading the assessment of allegations relating to misconduct in public office, which specifically related to documents within the United States Department of Justice’s Epstein files.

Labour MP Sarah Owen, who heads the Commons Women and Equalities Committee, this week said Andrew must answer to the police and Parliament over the allegations.

The King has made clear his “profound concern” over the allegations of misconduct against Andrew, with Buckingham Palace saying it will “stand ready to support” the police if approached.

Much of the work of the royal family in recent weeks has been overshadowed by the Epstein scandal, despite the King’s attempts to draw a line under the matter when he banished Andrew and removed his titles.