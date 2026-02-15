Foreign Secretary ‘angry’ about Mandelson’s US ambassador appointment

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has suggested she was “angry” about the appointment of Peter Mandelson as Britain’s ambassador to Washington DC.

The senior Cabinet minister also shrugged off suggestions it was weak for the Prime Minister to attack his domestic political opponents during a speech at a major international conference this weekend.

Sir Keir Starmer’s authority has been rocked in recent weeks by the controversies surrounding the appointments of Lord Mandelson and Lord Matthew Doyle despite their association with sex offenders, three departures from Downing Street, and a call from the Scottish Labour leader for him to resign.

Senior Labour women, including Baroness Harriet Harman, have suggested a “boys’ club” culture has contributed to the problems the Prime Minister has faced.

Asked on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme whether she believed such a culture in No 10 had had an impact, Ms Cooper said: “I do actually feel, I mean, I feel really actually quite angry about some of the issues that we’ve had around, look, Peter Mandelson should never have been appointed.

“We have had, obviously, debates in Westminster, but actually the real focus should be on (Jeffrey) Epstein’s victims, and also the work that this Labour Government has been doing to tackle violence against women and girls.”

Speaking on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference, Sir Keir acknowledged the domestic challenges he had faced, but insisted he “ended the week much stronger” than he started it.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer attended the Munich Security Conference with Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Defence Secretary John Healey (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He also told the Sun On Sunday that he would be leading Labour into the next election, despite calls from some within the party, including Scottish leader Anas Sarwar, for him to step aside.

In his speech at the conference, the Prime Minister took aim at the Green Party and Reform UK’s defence credentials, and suggested the “lamps would go out across Europe once again” should either of them win power.

Both parties are currently vying to overturn Labour’s majority in the Gorton and Denton by-election.

Ms Cooper was asked on Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News whether this attack on political rivals during a major international gathering showed Sir Keir was rattled by their popularity in opinion polls.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer spoke at the Munich Security Conference against domestic political rivals Reform UK and the Greens (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Foreign Secretary replied: “I don’t think that’s the case at all.

“The partnerships that Keir Starmer has built with other leaders, the work that we are doing together, is immensely important.

“That’s what I see here at the Munich Security Conference, is the respect towards the UK, towards the Prime Minister for the work that he’s done, the leadership he’s shown.”