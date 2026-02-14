William and Kate and Harry and Meghan share photos for Valentine’s Day

A photo of the Prince and Princess of Wales has been released for Valentine’s Day, while the Duchess of Sussex shared an image of the Duke of Sussex and their daughter to mark the occasion.

The black and white photo of William and Kate was taken at Anmer, Norfolk, in April last year by photographer Josh Shinner.

Meanwhile, Meghan posted an image of Harry and Princess Lilibet on social media, along with the caption “These two + Archie = my forever Valentines” and a heart emoji.

In the photo Harry holds his daughter in his arms while she has a bunch of red balloons in her hand.

The pictures were released on their social media channels on February 14 – the day of the year reserved for lovers across the globe.

The photo of William and Kate was shared with the caption “Happy Valentine’s Day” along with a heart emoji.

It is the second year the couple have publicly marked the day, after they shared a photo in 2025.

The photo shared last year was a still image taken from the video released in September 2024 when the princess announced she had ended her cancer treatment.

The picture showed the princess smiling as the prince kissed her on the cheek.