Unseen photo of William and Kate released for Valentine’s Day

An unseen photo of the Prince and Princess of Wales has been released to mark Valentine’s Day.

The black and white photo of William and Kate was taken at Anmer, Norfolk, in April last year by photographer Josh Shinner.

It was released on their social media channels on February 14 – the day of the year reserved for lovers across the globe.

The photo was shared with the caption “Happy Valentine’s Day” along with a heart emoji.

It is the second year the couple have publicly marked the day, after they shared a photo in 2025.

The photo shared last year was a still image taken from the video released in September 2024 when the princess announced she had ended her cancer treatment.

The picture showed the princess smiling as the prince kissed her on the cheek.