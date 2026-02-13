P&O Ferries owner DP World ousts chairman after Epstein messages

Global logistics and transport giant DP World has ousted its chairman after the publication of messages between him and Jeffrey Epstein.

The Dubai-based firm, which owns P&O Ferries in the UK, said it has replaced Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem as chairman of the state-backed business.

The company, which also runs container ports in London and Southampton, did not directly name Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem in its announcement but said Essa Kazim would now become DP World’s chairman.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Narayan has been named as group chief executive officer to help lead the company.

DP World owns major logistics sites including the Port of Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It came after DP World faced intense pressure over the future of Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem’s position after the publication of fresh files related to Jeffrey Epstein by the US justice department.

Mr Epstein died in jail in 2019 after he was charged with sex trafficking.

The emails included messages from Sulayem describing women, one of which included details about their age, weight, height and bra size.

Some of the company’s largest international partners, such as the British International Investment development finance operation, reportedly threatened to halt future partnerships with DP as a result.

On Friday, the company added: “DP World affirmed that the new appointments support its strategy for sustainable growth and reinforce its role in strengthening global supply chains and supporting Dubai’s position as a leading hub for trade and logistics.”

DP World faced criticism from British MPs and unions in 2022 after its P&O Ferries business sacked 800 staff and replaced them with cheaper agency workers.