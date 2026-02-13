Lib Dem Budget support does not signal post-election deal with SNP, says Davey

Liberal Democrat support for the Scottish Government’s Budget is not a signal a potential deal could be struck with the SNP after the Holyrood election, Sir Ed Davey has said.

The party announced the deal with the Government on Thursday, securing more funding for hospices and 40% rates relief for hospitality firms – an increase from the 15% proposed initially.

The Government was not forced to make a deal with other parties to get the votes required to pass the Budget, with Labour having announced before the plans were unveiled it would abstain and effectively wave it through its three parliamentary stages.

Speaking to the Press Association on Edinburgh’s Portobello Beach on Friday, the Lib Dem’s UK leader hailed the deal.

“We got a hugely brilliant deal for Scottish business and the care and hospice sector here – I’m really proud of that,” Sir Ed said.

“The Budget was going to go through, because Labour had said they were going to abstain, but we still managed to use our skill to negotiate a brilliant deal, particularly on business rate relief for the hospitality sector.”

Asked if the deal was a sign of potential future co-operation with the SNP, Sir Ed said: “No.”

Sir Ed Davey joined a beach clean during his visit on Friday (Lesley Martin/PA)

He added that “unlike any other party”, the Lib Dems had managed a deal.

“The failure of the Scottish Conservatives is huge,” he said. “Scottish Labour failed, the Scottish Greens failed.

“It was the Liberal Democrats who managed, even though this Budget was going to go through without our support, to get something for Scottish business, and I’m so proud of (Scottish Lib Dem leader) Alex Cole-Hamilton and the team in Holyrood.”

At Holyrood, without a majority, the largest party after May’s election will be forced to look to other groups to provide the votes required to ensure its leader becomes first minister and can take control of government.