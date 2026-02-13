Keir Starmer to call for Europe to curb dependence on US at defence summit

Europe must relinquish its overdependence on the United States, Sir Keir Starmer is to tell a major defence summit grappling with antagonism from President Donald Trump.

The Prime Minister will also argue for the UK to move closer to the European Union, saying turning inwards such as in the Brexit years would amount to a “surrender” of control in a perilous era for geopolitics.

Sir Keir is rubbing shoulders with around 50 world leaders at the Munich Security Conference, where he has already met with Germany’s Friedrich Merz and France’s Emmanuel Macron.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Freidrich Merz and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a trilateral meeting at the Munich Security Conference in Germany (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The leaders have also met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss efforts to end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia as the four-year anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion nears.

European defence and the future of the transatlantic relationship are on the agenda at the conference, at a time when America’s commitment to Nato has been called into question.

Tensions flared over Mr Trump’s recent threat to take over Greenland from Nato partner Denmark, and insults directed at various leaders.

In his speech to the summit on Saturday, the Prime Minister will call for a more European defence alliance and greater autonomy for the continent.

Sir Keir will say that this should be underpinned by stronger ties between Britain and the EU.

He is expected to say: “We are not the Britain of the Brexit years anymore.

“Because we know that, in dangerous times, we would not take control by turning inward – we would surrender it. And I won’t let that happen.

“There is no British security without Europe, and no European security without Britain. That is the lesson of history – and it is today’s reality too.”

The Prime Minister will praise the US’s contribution to European security and say it remains a key ally.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper arriving at Munich Airport, Germany, ahead of the Munich Security Conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But as Mr Trump’s administration has upended the international order and denigrated traditional allies in Europe, the bloc must reduce its dependence on the US and take more responsibility for its own defence, Sir Keir will suggest.

All eyes will be on whether US secretary of state Marco Rubio will take a similar approach to vice president JD Vance, who at last year’s gathering made waves by criticising European countries, including the UK, over free speech and immigration.

Mr Rubio pointed to a “new era in geopolitics” before his arrival.

The Prime Minister was allocated a seat next to the US secretary of state at the Ukraine meeting, although Mr Rubio had not arrived by the time the press left the room for the private talks to commence.

In his speech, Sir Keir will say: “I’m talking about a vision of European security and greater European autonomy, that does not herald US withdrawal but answers the call for more burden sharing in full, and remakes the ties that have served us so well.”

He will highlight Europe’s failure to make the most of its defence capabilities and call for closer UK-EU defence co-operation “to multiply our strengths and build a shared industrial base across Europe which can turbocharge our defence production”.

It comes after talks on Britain joining the EU’s new 150 billion euro (£130 billion) Security Action for Europe (Safe) rearmament fund were reported to have broken down at the end of last year, as the price for entry was thought to be too high.

European Council president Antonio Costa, Sir Keir Starmer, Nato secretary general Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof attend a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (not in picture) at the Munich Security Conference in Germany (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Europe is a sleeping giant. Our economies dwarf Russia’s, 10 times over,” Sir Keir will say.

“We have huge defence capabilities. Yet, too often, all of this has added up to less than the sum of its parts.



“Across Europe, fragmented industrial planning and long, drawn out procurement mechanisms have led to gaps in some areas – and massive duplication in others.”

The Labour leader will also hit out at Reform UK and the Green Party – “the peddlers of easy answers on the extreme left and the extreme right”.

He will add: “It’s striking that the different ends of the spectrum share so much. Soft on Russia and weak on Nato – if not outright opposed.

“And determined to sacrifice the longstanding relationships that we want and need to build, on the altar of their ideology.

“The future they offer is one of division and then capitulation. The lamps would go out across Europe once again. But we will not let that happen.”

Sir Keir’s trip to Germany comes after a tumultuous few weeks domestically, with his premiership rocked by controversy surrounding the appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US despite his ties to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.