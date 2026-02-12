Three quarters of Britons would rather stay home on Valentine’s Day – poll

Almost three quarters of Britons would rather stay home with familiar comforts like snacks and a film than go out for Valentine’s Day, a survey suggests.

Some 57% of 25 to 34-year-olds also say they have regretted how much they spent on Valentine’s Day, and 30% now spend much less on the occasion than they did five years ago due to cost-of-living pressures, according to the poll for digital bank Zopa.

The study found 73% of Britons said they would rather stay in than splash out on an expensive dinner, gifts or a night out, rising to 79% of women.

The bank said its findings reflected a broader “cultural fatigue” towards romantic consumerism, with 11% of Britons saying they felt pressured to spend on Valentine’s Day and 28% describing the day as “overhyped”.

A large majority of Britons said they would rather stay in for Valentine’s Day (Alamy/PA)

Across age groups, half of Britons ranked reliability (47%) above excitement (14%) or romance (21%), while 63% said a “successful” Valentine’s Day was about feeling relaxed and financially comfortable.

Psychologist Dr Tara Quinn-Cirillo said the research reflected a wider cultural change in how Britons thought about romance and the expectations it created.

She said: “Valentine’s Day can amplify pressure, comparison and unrealistic expectations – particularly during times of financial uncertainty.

“What we’re seeing now is a move towards emotional safety and familiarity over monetary gifts.”

The findings come as online grocer Ocado said Valentine’s Day this year was “shaping up to be a distinctly home-centred occasion”.

A poll for the retailer found that of those planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day, almost two-thirds (65%) intend to cook dinner at home, while just over half (54%) plan to make breakfast or brunch with it falling on a weekend this year.

Almost half (49%) say they are opting for a dine-in deal or ready meal, with 54% saying they are doing so to avoid busy cafes and restaurants, and the same proportion cite saving money as a key motivation.

Marks & Spencer also said its data suggested 82% of its customers planned to spend Valentine’s Day at home this year.

Censuswide surveyed 2,000 UK consumers for Zopa in January.