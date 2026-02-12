Teenager charged after double school stabbing

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after two pupils were stabbed at a secondary school in north west London.

The teenager, who has not been named because of his age, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

He is accused of the attempted murder of two boys aged 12 and 13, and unlawfully and maliciously administering a noxious thing to a third child for allegedly spraying them with an unnamed substance.

The boy has also been charged with possession of a knife on school premises without good reason or lawful authority.