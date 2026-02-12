‘One in a billion’: Dawson’s Creek cast pays tribute to James Van Der Beek

Dawson’s Creek actors have paid tribute to “one in a billion” James Van Der Beek, who has died aged 48 after suffering from bowel cancer.

His family announced his death on Wednesday, saying he faced his final days “with courage, faith and grace”.

Van Der Beek rose to fame playing Dawson Leery in the popular US teen drama, which ran for six seasons from 1998 until 2003.

Co-star Busy Philipps paid tribute to her former co-star on Instagram, months after the cast reunited to help raise money for his cancer treatment.

“My heart is deeply hurting for all of us today,” she wrote.

“Every person who knew James and loved him, anyone who loved his work or had the pleasure of meeting him, all of his dear friends and community that surrounded him as he battled this illness, especially his parents and brother and sister.

“But I am profoundly heartbroken for his incredible wife Kimberly and their six magical children.

“James Van Der Beek was one in a billion and he will be forever missed.”

Sentiments were echoed by Kerr Smith, who starred alongside Van Der Beek for five seasons as Jack McPhee.

“I’m so grateful for being able to call James a brother,” he said on Instagram. “I’ll miss him deeply. Rest Easy.”

In September, the Dawson’s Creek reunion event was organised in support of him and the charity F Cancer.

The night was attended by his former co-stars, including Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson.

Van Der Beek had planned to be there but was too unwell due to two stomach viruses.

His role was taken by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who posted a picture of himself and Van Der Beek’s family from the night on Instagram and said his “whole heart” was with them.

The family statement released by his wife Kimberly, said: “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning.

“He met his final days with courage, faith and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time.

“Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother and friend.”

The couple, who married in 2010, share six children.

One Tree Hill actor Chad Michael Murray, who starred in Dawson’s Creek for 12 episodes, described Van Der Beek as a “giant”.

“We’re so so so sorry for what you’re going through,” Murray said under his family’s Instagram statement.

“His words, art and humanity inspired all of us — he inspired us to be better in all ways. God bless you guys.”

Mary Margaret Humes, who played Dawson’s mother called Van Der Beek her “gracious warrior” and said she was at a “loss for words”.

The series, which followed a group of friends through the trials of adolescence, became a cultural touchstone and launched Van Der Beek into international fame.

His film credits include the 1999 cult classic Varsity Blues, Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, The Big Bang and Labour Day.

Van Der Beek was also known for playing a fictional version of himself in Don’t Trust The B—- In Apartment 23, as well as starring in CSI: Cyber as FBI agent Elijah Mundo and also as Matt Bromley in the first season of the FX drama Pose.

Don’t Trust The B—- In Apartment 23” co-star Krysten Ritter called Van Der Beek “smart, funny, empathetic, kind, talented, and just pure magic”.

“I’m so grateful for our friendship and so heartbroken,” she posted on Instagram stories, alongside a series of photos of the pair.

The Ranch actor Ashton Kutcher posted an image of Van Der Beek on X, and wrote: “Had the good fortune of knowing and growing with this guy. RIP.”

Charmed actress Alyssa Milano told her Instagram followers the father-of-six was a “unicorn of a man”.

“More than anything, he loved being a husband and a father. There are few who cherish that role more deeply than he did,” she said.

Jennifer Garner called Van Der Beek’s death a “heartbreaking” loss.

A link to a GoFundMe page, set up to raise money for his family, was posted on Kimberly Van Der Beek’s Instagram Stories.

A message on the page said: “James Van Der Beek was a beloved husband, father, and friend who touched the lives of everyone around him.

It added: “In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future.

“The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds.”

More than 800,000 US dollars (£586,600) has been donated so far.

Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro, who is godfather to the late actor’s daughters, said the Dawson’s Creek alum “changed my life”.

“I love you James and know I have a guardian angel watching over me,” he wrote on Instagram. “Being able to say goodbye this weekend will always live with me.

Van Der Beek appeared on the celebrity dance show in 2019.