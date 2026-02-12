Man released without charge in child death probe

A man arrested by gardai investigating the murder of Daniel Aruebose, a young boy who was missing for years in Dublin, has been released without charge.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon.

On Thursday morning, gardai said he had been released and a file was being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

A spokesperson said: “Investigations are ongoing.”

Daniel’s remains were recovered from Donabate, in North Dublin, last September and a homicide investigation was launched in December.

He was reported missing after Irish authorities discovered in August that he had not been seen for several years.

Gardai conducted a weeks-long search in the Donabate area before his remains were found in an area of open ground.

The child and family agency Tusla had interacted with Daniel’s family but closed its engagement with his parents after a temporary fostering arrangement ended.

His case prompted a series of “wellbeing checks” carried out on thousands of Tusla files, as well as a rapid review of the boy’s case.

Daniel would have turned eight on December 12.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was arrested in December in connection with the murder and also released without charge.

A file for the DPP was also being prepared following her release.