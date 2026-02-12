Man accused over fatal XL bully attack tells court they were ‘loving dogs’

An aspiring rapper told a court that two XL bully dogs who mauled a pensioner to death at his home were “loving dogs, friendly dogs, family dogs”.

Ashley Warren, who is on trial accused of owning or being in charge of two XL bully dogs that killed Esther Martin, 68, in Jaywick, Essex, said the dogs “weren’t raised to attack or bite”.

Giving evidence at Chelmsford Crown Court, the 41-year-old defendant said: “I never seen this coming in a million years.

“I would never have left Esther with the dogs if I thought they were dangerous.”

Ashley Warren arriving at Chelmsford Crown Court (PA)

He continued: “She knew the dogs.

“I never thought for one second this would happen.

“They were always loving dogs.”

Warren, now of Addlestone, Surrey, had left Ms Martin with the two dogs, named Beauty and Bear, and eight puppies of the same breed, at his home in Hillman Avenue on February 3 2024.

The defendant broke down at one point in evidence, while a video of some of the puppies was played to jurors, and he was passed a box of tissues by the court usher to wipe tears from his eyes.

Jurors were told that Warren had asked Ms Martin to mind the animals so he could travel to London to film a music video.

Warren said he was going to “shoot a video and meet up with my lady friend”.

He said he had asked Ms Martin “if she could come and help look after the dogs”.

“I didn’t expect her to walk the dogs, I asked her if she would let the dogs out two or three times in the front garden so they could wee,” Warren said.

He said he told Ms Martin about a broom that “was there to separate the pups” as they had “got to the stage where they were putting pinholes when they were fighting”.

Warren, speaking about the change in the law for XL bully dogs, said: “I thought I had to get all the dogs neutered and muzzled before I was allowed to walk them.

“I was so threatened I didn’t want them to get put down I kept them in the house.”

He added that “it would have been January time (in 2024) I stopped walking the dogs”.

The ban on XL bully dogs legislation came into force on February 1, 2024.

Defence barrister Allan Compton KC asked Warren: “Knowing then you cannot walk them unless they’re neutered, muzzled and leashed, why didn’t you get on with it?”

Warren said: “I’m on PIP (benefits) – most of the times if I want something I have to save for it.

“I can’t just go and get it. I don’t have a lot of money.”

Warren has pleaded not guilty to being the owner of a dog named Bear which caused injury resulting in death while dangerously out of control in a private place.

He also denies being a person in charge of a dog named Beauty which caused injury resulting in death while dangerously out of control in a private place.

Warren also denies having a bladed article without good reason or lawful authority at Clacton railway station on February 3 2024.

Asked by Mr Compton why he took the knife to London, Warren said, referring to the music video he had gone to film: “To shoot my scene.”

The trial continues.