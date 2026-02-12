Magnum boss says weight-loss jabs an ‘opportunity’ for bite-sized premium treats

The boss of the firm behind Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum has said weight-loss drugs rein in “mindless munching”, but do not stop people wanting treats, as the ice cream maker leans into the shift with a growing range of portion-control options.

The Magnum Ice Cream Company’s (TMICC) chief executive, Peter ter Kulve, was keen to stress that the company was not concerned by the growing use of GLP-1s.

It comes amid some concerns that a broader change in consumer appetites for indulgent food could bring down sales for snacking firms.

Mr Kulve said the company’s thinking about the impact of the medications had become more positive.

“When people are on GLP-1s, they do not stop eating treats,” he said.

“You do, however, see a stark reduction of mindless munching and binge eating.

“People on GLP-1s make more deliberate choices and have more control. This is actually a good thing.

“What do they do? Smaller portions, less calories, more nutritional density, real ingredients, and more proteins.”

He said it was a “real opportunity” for it to provide lower-calorie treats at a premium price.

But Mr Kulve said the US was currently the only region where GLP-1 usage is significant, and the “overall impact on the world is small”.

“A more healthy society is good for everyone, and we are very keen to be part of that,” he added.

TMICC is the world’s largest ice cream maker and also makes brands including Cornetto and Carte D’or.

It has been rolling out more variations of its ice cream to meat demand for portion-control treats, including its bite-size Magnum Bonbon range and Ben & Jerry’s Peaces.