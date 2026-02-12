Laurence Fox denies sharing compromising photo of TV star Narinder Kaur

Laurence Fox has denied sharing a compromising photograph of TV star Narinder Kaur with intent to cause her distress or humiliation.

The actor-turned-activist is alleged to have shared a compromising image in a tweet posted in April 2024 of Kaur, 53, who appears regularly on Good Morning Britain and has previously appeared on GB News.

Fox, of Peldon in Essex, appeared at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday for a case management hearing and was arraigned on one count of sending “a photograph or film of genitals to another” intended to cause “alarm, distress or humiliation”.

The 47-year-old defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Narinder Kaur arrives at Woolwich Crown Court (PA)

A provisional trial with a time estimate of four days was set for December 2027, but defence counsel Sarah Forshaw KC has asked the court whether an earlier date could be arranged.

Judge Christopher Grout told Fox on Thursday: “It is regrettable that this trial is so far away, but the reason is that this court in particular is very busy.

“That having been said, if it is possible to get an earlier trial date, we will communicate with your lawyers and let you know.”

Ms Kaur has waived her right to anonymity in this case.

The police previously said Fox had been “charged with an offence contrary to section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003” which “relates to an image that was posted on a social media platform in April 2024”.

Section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act relates to “cyber flashing”.

The charge, introduced in 2023, makes it an offence to intentionally share a sexual image of someone without consent, with the aim of causing alarm, distress, humiliation or for sexual gratification.

Upskirting, taking pictures of people under their clothes without their permission, became a specific criminal offence in 2019.

Offenders can face up to two years in jail and be placed on the sex offenders’ register.

Fox was fired from GB News in October 2023 after an on-air rant about journalist Ava Evans.

He previously starred as James Hathaway in ITV’s drama series Lewis.