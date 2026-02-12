Government launches UK radio review as digital listening hits almost 75%

The Government has launched a review of the UK radio and audio industry which will consider the future of analogue services such as the FM radio signal.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has said the way people listen to the radio is “rapidly changing”, with 74.6% of UK radio listening now taking place on digital or online platforms.

The upcoming review will look at the possibility of a digital switchover for radio in the next decade and “if so, over what timescale”, as the Government considers “a managed transition away from FM” and other analogue services.

Almost 75% of UK radio listening is taking place digitally rather than through analogue services (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The review will also look at the potential impact on the future of Freeview, the free-to-air digital terrestrial TV service, on radio distribution and the role of emerging technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) in the sector.

The DCMS and regulator Ofcom are currently reviewing the future of UK television distribution, which may potentially see Freeview phased out in the next decade.

Matt Payton, chief executive at industry body Radiocentre, said: “Radio remains extremely popular, yet listening habits continue to change, driven by new technology and innovation.

“Whether audiences are listening on smart speakers, a radio set or in a connected car, it’s vital to ensure that distribution and access to radio is secure for the future.

“We look forward to working together with Government and industry to address this challenge.”

The upcoming review will commence on February 13, coinciding with World Radio Day, and will conclude in autumn 2026.

It has been commissioned by the Government and will be undertaken with industry partners, including the BBC and commercial radio groups, and will look at the changes in listener behaviour and radio markets, and make recommendations on the future distribution of radio services.

Media minister Ian Murray described radio as a “powerful and popular medium”, and said: “We know that listening habits are changing as even more people access radio via digital and online platforms, whether at home or in the car.

“The use of AI as a tool is only going to keep increasing in the coming years and this will impact how radio is made and consumed. That is why it is so important that we carry out this review.

“We need to make sure that the UK radio industry has the right support to thrive long into the future.”

It comes after an earlier review in 2021 suggested holding off on any mandated switch-off of analogue radio until at least 2030, ensuring the elderly, vulnerable and people in remote communities can access news and entertainment.

The previous report, which also found that younger people listen to the radio predominantly using smart speakers, said the decision regarding analogue services should be revisited in 2026.

The director of BBC Sounds, Jonathan Wall, said: “We all have a common objective to secure and protect the future of radio for our listeners and welcome the opportunity to work together with our colleagues in commercial radio and across the industry during the radio review.”