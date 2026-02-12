GB Energy announces permanent Aberdeen headquarters

GB Energy has announced plans to have its permanent headquarters in the centre of Aberdeen.

The Government agency has long said it would be based in the city in Scotland’s north-east – the oil and gas capital of Europe – and it has been operating from another building in the city.

But on Thursday, plans were unveiled to move into offices at Marischal Square, a stone’s throw from the Aberdeen City Council headquarters, by the end of the year.

GB Energy boss Dan McGrail said: “Aberdeen is the perfect location for Britain’s publicly-owned energy company.

“It is a world-leading energy hub and has been crucial to our energy security for decades, and I am delighted Marischal Square will be the location of our permanent headquarters.

“Thousands of engineers, innovators, and technicians call Aberdeen home.

“That is why we are proud to make this city our home and become a part of the Aberdeen community.

“Great British Energy will draw on the abundant local talent to provide investment and support for projects across the country.”

UK energy minister Michael Shanks added: “With Great British Energy’s new permanent headquarters confirmed in Aberdeen, Scotland’s world-class energy expertise and talent will be central to unlocking investment in clean energy and creating jobs, both in the city and across the whole of the UK.

“Aberdeen has been central to the country’s energy sector for decades, and the Government’s clean energy mission is continuing the city’s legacy of powering Britain.”