Finance Secretary Robison urges MSPs to back Budget ahead of first vote

Scotland’s Finance Secretary has urged MSPs to back the Government’s Budget ahead of an initial vote in Holyrood.

The Budget (Scotland) Bill will go before the Holyrood chamber on Thursday for a stage one vote.

Announced in January, the tax and spending plans will lead to – if passed – an increase to the Scottish Child Payment along with the rate of inflation, as well as a boost to £40 per week for those with children under one.

It has also paved the way for a levy on private jets and a so-called “mansion tax” and for a free breakfast club to be formed at every primary school in the country.

MSPs will vote on the Bill at stage one on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking ahead of the vote, Shona Robison said: “This is a Budget focused on the priorities of the people of Scotland – delivering improvements in our NHS and supporting people with the cost of living.

“The Budget will improve access to healthcare with funding for a network of 15 walk-in GP clinics open seven days per week – and provides real help for families with the cost of living crisis.

” Our proposals also mean that 55% of people in Scotland can expect to pay less income tax than in the rest of the UK.

“Our determination to eradicate child poverty is also underlined in this Budget – with an increase in the Scottish Child Payment and the introduction of a premium payment of £40 for eligible children under one.

“The Budget will make lives better for people in Scotland – and I would urge Parliament to back it today.”