Family tells of ‘profound sadness’ as jury finds Strictly dancer died by suicide

The family of a Strictly Come Dancing star have told of their “profound sadness” after an inquest jury concluded he took his own life.

Professional dancer Robin Windsor, 44, died after consuming alcohol and a drug, and was found in a hotel room in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, in February 2024.

In a statement issued on Windsor’s X account on Thursday evening, following the conclusion of the inquest, his family said: “The coroner has now concluded the investigation into the cause of Robin’s death. It is with profound sadness that we acknowledge that Robin took his own life.

“As a family, together with Robin’s close friends, we can now begin to move forward and attempt, over time, to rebuild our lives.”

Lisa Riley and Robin Windsor danced together in the 2012 series of Strictly Come Dancing (Rui Vieira/PA)

Jurors found Windsor was “vulnerable to rejection both emotionally and professionally” and that this was among the “contributing factors” that led to his death.

The Latin and ballroom dancer joined Strictly in 2010 and danced with actresses Patsy Kensit, Anita Dobson and Lisa Riley, and Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden. in four series until 2013.

He could not perform in the 2014 series because of a back injury and was dropped in 2015 but still appeared in the Christmas special that year, dancing alongside TV presenter Alison Hammond.

A written statement from Emmerdale actress Riley read to the inquest said that Windsor’s “glow had gone” after he was cut from the professional dancers’ line-up.

“It was from this moment, on to the time of his death, he kept slipping deeper and deeper into endless depression,” she said.

“His glow had gone.”

Riley was Windsor’s dance partner in the penultimate series in which he appeared in 2012.

The actress said Windsor told her about times of “never feeling good enough” and “imposter syndrome”, and opened up about a time he had been molested by a dance tutor.

After the jury’s conclusion, assistant coroner for west London Dr Anton van Dellen said: “I hope the family can take some comfort from the joy that Robin brought to so many people and the positive effect he had.

“That is a wonderful legacy.”

Addressing Windsor’s family at the front of the courtroom, the coroner added: “I hope you can think of the happy times he brought to the public and the deep affection the public held him in.”

Windsor’s family thanked those who “marked (Windsor’s) life with such love”.

“We wish to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who has shown us kindness, compassion and support throughout the long and difficult period since Robin’s passing,” their statement continued.

“Thank you to everyone who has remembered Robin and marked his life with such love.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “Our sympathies are with Robin’s family, friends and all who knew him. The whole of the Strictly Come Dancing family remain deeply saddened by his passing. Robin was a much-loved member of the team – both on and off air – during his time on the show.

“As the inquest has heard this week and the jury concluded, several complex factors contributed to how Robin felt at the time of his tragic death and our thoughts remain with all who knew and loved Robin.”

Dr van Dellen previously told jurors that in a note police discovered in the room where Windsor was found dead, the dancer had written: “This all really started when I lost my job on Strictly and have been fighting it ever since.”

The note continued: “The way they treated me destroyed me… it started me on the road I am still on.”

The inquest was read parts of a written statement by Windsor’s ex-boyfriend Marcus Collins, left (Ian West/PA)

The coroner also read parts of a written statement by X Factor star and Windsor’s ex-boyfriend Marcus Collins, who said Windsor’s mental health had deteriorated when he was released from his contract with Strictly.

“The day that he was informed that he was no longer required for Strictly really broke his spirit,” Mr Collins said.

“I will never forget it as we were on holiday in New York and he was inconsolable.

“Robin’s mental health was challenged almost constantly from this point and at times it altered his personality.”

Windsor had been an ambassador for mental health charity Sane.

Choreographer Scott Coldwell, who worked with Windsor on a dance show with Strictly stars called Here Come The Boys, told the inquest the dancer had been “very proud” of his work with the charity.

The Windsor family statement concluded: “If you or someone you care for is struggling with mental health, reaching out for support can really make a difference. You don’t have to face things alone.

“Support is available via organisations like SANE and You Are Loved (a company which provides mental health support for LGBT+ people).”