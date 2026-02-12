Ex-Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey charged with two more counts of rape

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has been charged with another two counts of rape.

The 32-year-old is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on March 13 to face the charges, which relate to one alleged victim in 2020.

The alleged offence was reported to police in August 2025.

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey leaving Southwark Crown Court (PA)

In September, Partey appeared at Southwark Crown Court to deny five counts of rape against two other women, and a charge of sexual assault against a third.

Those alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022 when he played for Arsenal.

The Ghanaian midfielder, who now plays for Spanish club Villarreal, is due to face trial at the same court on November 2.

Partey, who previously gave his address as Potters Bar in Hertfordshire, joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 in a transfer worth around £45 million, before he left the club in June last year.

He has made more than 50 appearances for Ghana, including at the World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.