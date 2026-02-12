Boy, 13, stabbed pupil in neck in front of other children, court told

A 13-year-old boy is accused of stabbing a pupil in the neck with a kitchen knife in front of numerous children in a north-west London classroom, a court has heard.

The child sustained three stab wounds, a spinal fracture and injuries to the neck and hands that required surgery, Westminster Magistrates’ Court was told on Thursday.

The former pupil is accused of stabbing another child in the playground and spraying ant spray in the face of a third, during the incident at Kingsbury High School, Brent, on Tuesday.

Less than a minute passed between the first and second knife attacks, the court heard.

The teenager, who has not been named because of his age, appeared in court on Thursday wearing a grey prison-issue tracksuit.

Two family members sat on the seats in front of the dock and the defendant spoke softly to confirm his name and date of birth.

The boy appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (Rick Findler/PA)

He is accused of the attempted murder of two boys aged 12 and 13, and unlawfully and maliciously administering a noxious thing to a third child.

The boy has also been charged with possession of a knife on school premises without good reason or lawful authority.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded him into a youth detention facility to appear at the Old Bailey on February 27.

Prosecutor Kathryn Selby told the hearing that at just gone midday, the boy arrived at the classroom door carrying ant spray and the knife.

He allegedly sprayed the ant spray in a child’s face before stabbing the other boy, the prosecution said.

Numerous children and a teacher were present, the court heard.

Ms Selby said he then walked downstairs and stabbed another child in the neck in a playground area, leaving a 3cm wound.

The conditions of two alleged stab victims are not thought to be life-threatening but whether they are life-changing is uncertain, the prosecution said.

The incident occurred at Kingsbury High School in north-west London (Oscar Rihil/PA)

The defendant was at large for around three hours before being arrested near a mosque.

Temporary Commander Helen Flanagan, from Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: “These are extremely serious charges against a young boy and we continue to support the victims and their families, as well as the wider school community, following this shocking incident.

“While we have now charged the boy with these offences, our investigation is ongoing and detectives will continue to carry out inquiries in the local area.

“We are working closely with local policing colleagues in the Brent area and I would also like to thank the school and the wider local community for their support in recent days.”

A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We have worked closely with the police as they have carried out their investigation.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”