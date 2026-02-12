Andy Burnham piles pressure on Man United co-owner Ratcliffe over migrant claims

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has piled pressure on Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to apologise for suggesting the UK has been “colonised” by migrants.

The Labour mayor said Sir Jim, one of the UK’s richest men, had made comments which “go against everything for which Manchester has traditionally stood”.

It comes after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the claims as “offensive and wrong” and called on the billionaire to apologise.

Mr Burnham is the latest senior political figure to weigh in on Ineos founder Sir Jim’s claim in an interview with Sky News that “the UK has been colonised by immigrants”.

Writing on X, the Greater Manchester mayor said: “These comments go against everything for which Manchester has traditionally stood: a place where people of all races and faiths have pulled together over centuries to build our city and our institutions – including Manchester United FC.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham (left) with Sir Jim Ratcliffe at a memorial service for the victims of the 1958 Munich Air Disaster at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Calling for curbs on levels of immigration is one thing, portraying those who come here as a hostile invading force is quite another. It is inaccurate, insulting and inflammatory and should be withdrawn.

“Footballers who have arrived from all over the world to play in Greater Manchester have enhanced the life of our city region, as have the many people working in Greater Manchester’s NHS and other essential services and industries.

“We appreciate their contribution as a city region famous for the warmth of our welcome.”

In what appeared to be a criticism of Manchester United’s ownership, Mr Burnham added: “If any criticism is needed, it should be directed towards those who have offered little contribution to our life here and have instead spent years siphoning wealth out of one of our proudest institutions.”

Justice minister Jake Richards had earlier criticised Sir Jim’s claim that the UK population has swelled by 12 million since 2020, which has proved to be inaccurate.

He also said it was “hypocritical” for the billionaire to comment on migration, telling Times Radio: “There’s also something that I find quite offensive, that this man who moved to Monaco to save £4 billion in tax is now lecturing us about immigration.”

Kick It Out – the anti-discrimination football campaign group – told the Press Association Sir Jim’s comments were “disgraceful and deeply divisive at a time when football does so much to bring communities together”.

The campaign group added: “In addition to the inaccurate figures mentioned, it’s worth reminding him that Manchester United has a diverse fan base and plays in a city whose cultural history has been enriched by immigrants.

“This type of language and leadership has no place in English football, and we believe most fans will feel the same.”

On Wednesday, Sir Keir responded to Sir Jim’s comments on X, where he wrote: “Offensive and wrong. Britain is a proud, tolerant and diverse country.

“Jim Ratcliffe should apologise.”

Senior Conservative Sir Mel Stride also criticised the businessman’s claims, while acknowledging people’s concerns around “too high” migration.

The shadow chancellor told PA: “I wouldn’t use that term colonised. I think it’s pejorative and suggests there’s some kind of huge negativity around the motivations of those people that come here. And I don’t think that’s the case across the piece.

“But he is referencing something that is of great concern to millions of people up and down the country, that migration has been too high for too long.”

In the interview with Sky News, Sir Jim – who founded chemical giant Ineos in 1998 – said: “You can’t have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in.

“I mean, the UK is being colonised. It’s costing too much money. The UK has been colonised by immigrants.”

Sir Jim bought a minority share in Manchester United in late 2023 and his Ineos group has since taken control of football operations.

The billionaire has presided over a variety of contentious changes since becoming part of the ownership, with ticket pricing and availability causing particular anger among United fans.

A protest against the club’s owners, including for the first time towards Sir Jim as well as the Glazers, took place before Manchester United’s recent home game against Fulham.