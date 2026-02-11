Woman appears in court on terrorism charge over Palestinian Action placard

A woman has appeared in court on terrorism charges after allegedly holding up a placard relating to the banned Palestine Action group.

Catriona Roberts, 23, is said to have committed the offence at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on July 19 2025.

The charge alleges that Ms Roberts carried the placard “in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that you were a member or a supporter of a proscribed organisation as defined by the aforementioned act namely, Palestine Action.”

During a brief hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday morning, sheriff Fergus Thomson fixed a trial date for April 23.

He also scheduled a further preliminary hearing for April 1.

Ms Roberts, who is from Glasgow and who appeared in court dressed in a black jacket and a black-and-white keffiyeh scarf, spoke to confirm her name.

She also told the court she is representing herself in this matter.

Palestine Action was banned as a terror organisation in July after the group claimed responsibility for an action in which two Voyager planes were damaged at RAF Brize Norton on June 20.

The ban means that membership of, or support for, Palestine Action is a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison, under the Terrorism Act 2000.