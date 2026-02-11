The Prince of Wales’s first tour of Saudi Arabia will end with a visit to a nature reserve to learn about a programme reintroducing endangered species.

The trip has been overshadowed by the Jefferey Epstein sex scandal which brought down Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and continues to make headlines.

William was challenged over the issue on Tuesday when a UK broadcaster covering the three-day visit shouted the question: “Sir, to what extent do you think the royal family has done enough around the Andrew and Epstein issue.”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales attempted to make their position clear on the scandal on Monday when they issued their first public statement about it.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said they were “deeply concerned by the continued revelations”, and “their thoughts remain focused on the victims”.

The crisis, which has engulfed both the monarchy and Westminster, was reignited when the US authorities recently published millions of documents associated with the paedophile financier Epstein – and it shows little sign of abating.

Later, the future king will tour the Sharaan Nature Reserve in the east of the country and hear about ongoing conservation initiatives aimed at protecting and reintroducing native species, including gazelles, the Arabian oryx and a flagship programme to bring back the critically endangered Arabian leopard.

William will also visit the old town of AlUla, which features more than 900 traditional mud‑brick houses, a historic citadel and a network of narrow alleyways that formed a thriving settlement on the ancient incense road, the trade route that carried spices, textiles and aromatics across Arabia for centuries.

The prince will end his visit by touring AlUla’s Oasis and EcoGardening farm, where he will meet local farmers and learn about their belief in sustainable farming and preserving their regions agricultural history.