Weather warnings of rain and flooding issued

Warnings of rain which may lead to flooding are in place in some parts of the country.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings of rain in part of western Scotland and in the east from Aberdeenshire down to Fife which is in force until midnight on Wednesday.

Forecasters warn that rain, likely to be heavy at times, will persist across eastern Scotland during the day and predict that this may lead to some disruption and possible flooding as it comes after recent rainfall.

They predict that a further 15-25mm may fall quite widely, with potential for another 30-40mm building up over high ground.

Snow is likely to fall above 300-400 metres, especially across Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perthshire, where 5-10cm of snow may accumulate by the end of Wednesday.

The warning in the east covers Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire while in the west it covers Argyll and Bute, Inverclyde, North Ayrshire, Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued three flood warnings and seven flood alerts.