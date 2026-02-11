US actor James Van Der Beek dies aged 48 after suffering from cancer

American actor James Van Der Beek has died after suffering from bowel cancer.

A statement released by his family on Wednesday said he had died “peacefully”.

Van Der Beek, 48, was best known for playing the title character in popular US teen drama Dawson’s Creek.

The family statement said: “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning.

“He met his final days with courage, faith and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time.

“Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother and friend.”

The statement was published jointly on the Instagram accounts of Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly.

The couple had six children.

Van Der Beek announced he had bowel cancer in November 2024.

He played Dawson Leery in Dawson’s Creek, which ran for six seasons from 1998 until 2003, and followed a group of friends as they navigate stages of adolescence together.

He also starred in the films Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, The Big Bang and Labour Day.

Van Der Beek was also known for playing a fictional version of himself in Don’t Trust The B—- In Apartment 23, as well as starring in CSI: Cyber as FBI agent Elijah Mundo and also as Matt Bromley in the first season of the FX drama Pose.

In September, a Dawson’s Creek reunion event was organised in support of him and the charity F Cancer.

The night was attended by his former co-stars including Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson.

Van Der Beek had planned to be there but was too unwell due to two stomach viruses.

Videos taken by audience members showed some of the cast line up on stage to sing the show’s theme tune, I Don’t Wanna Wait, before being joined by Kimberly and their children.

Actors including Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz, and Rumer Willis paid tribute to Van Der Beek on Instagram.

Cruel Intentions star Gellar wrote: “I’m so sad for your beautiful family. While James legacy will always live on, this is a huge loss to not just your family but the world.”

Bones star Boreanaz said: “Prayers are with the family. James was a straight up gentleman full of kindness, joy and love. I hold fond memories of conversations with him. Thank you brother, your light shines brighter.”

And Willis wrote: “My dear wonderful friends, I love you all. I am keeping you all in my heart. I’m so lucky to have had you in my life for so long. James set the bar as a husband and a father and big brother (to me).

“I am so grateful to have witnessed your love and respect and care for each other. Sending all the love and light to you all.”

American model Christie Brinkley also paid tribute on the post, writing: “His kindness radiated, his love for his family was palpable. it sparkled. Everybody loved him. My most heartfelt condolences go out to his beautiful family he adored.”