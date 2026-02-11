Sarwar says ‘things have to change’ as he stands by call for Starmer to resign

The leader of Scottish Labour has said he “stands by” his call for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to resign.

Anas Sarwar said Scots deserved to know if he was “willing to call out failure wherever I see it” and whether he would act differently as first minister.

“That for me is more important than any given relationship or anything that might matter to the Westminster bubble,” he told reporters at the Scottish Parliament.

Earlier this week, the Scottish politician became the most senior Labour figure by far to call for Sir Keir to resign.

It comes amid the continued fallout over his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to the US – despite his continued friendship with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The PM claims Lord Mandelson lied about his connection to the late financier.

While a number of MSPs backed Mr Sarwar, his call – at an impromptu press conference on Monday – prompted a wave of support around the Prime Minister from MPs and Cabinet ministers.

So far, very few Scottish Labour MPs have publicly backed the call.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Mr Sarwar said his position has not changed.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has faced calls to resign (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He said: “I stated my view. I stand by that view. I welcome the fact that there is now general acceptance that things have not been good enough, that there have been far too many mistakes and things have to change.”

The Scottish Labour leader said the call was “my decision alone” and that he was “not part of any wider attempt” to oust the PM.

He went on: “I took the decision based upon what I am willing to tolerate, what I am willing to accept, recognising that my first loyalty and my first priority is to my country, Scotland, and I am the one that’s putting myself forward to the country in three months time.

“The people of Scotland deserve to know what my standards are, what I’m willing to accept if I’m willing to call out failure wherever I see it, and what I would do differently if I was elected first minister.”