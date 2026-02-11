Lloyds to shut another 95 bank branches across UK

Lloyds Banking Group is to shut another 95 bank branches in the next round of closures announced by the high street bank.

The closures will affect branches across its Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland brands between May 2026 and March 2027.

Under the plans, 53 Lloyds, 31 Halifax and 11 Bank of Scotland sites will shut.

31 Halifax sites will close under the plans (PA)

Cash access network Link said 15 new locations will receive a banking hub in order to protect access to cash across the country.

Banking hubs are shared spaces operated by staff at different banks on different days, offering services including withdrawing and depositing cash and paying bills.

It is the latest swathe of branches to be axed, with Lloyds in the middle of its latest round of closures which will see 49 sites shut down by October.

That followed 136 closures announced around a year ago.

Lloyds will have 610 branches remaining once all the previously-announced closures are complete.

A spokeswoman for Lloyds said: “Customers want the freedom to bank in the way that works for them and we offer more choice and ways to manage money than ever before.

“From our leading apps and 24/7 messaging service to local banking options like our community bankers, PayPoint and access to all of our Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland branches, we’re giving our customers the flexibility to bank wherever and whenever they need us.”