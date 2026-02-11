First British woman to run Hollywood studio to receive Bafta Fellowship Award

The first British woman to run a major Hollywood studio is to receive the 2026 Bafta Fellowship Award for her contribution to film and television.

Dame Donna Langley, who is NBCUniversal’s chair of entertainment, will receive the gong at the Bafta Film Awards on February 22 for her “outstanding and exceptional” contribution.

She said: “It is an incredible honour to be chosen as this year’s recipient of the Bafta Fellowship.

Dame Donna Langley will receive the fellowship at the awards ceremony on February 22 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“As a Brit, to be recognised by my home country, by my peers and fellow colleagues in the industry is an absolute privilege.

“I wouldn’t be receiving this award without the indelible vision of the creative partners who have defined my career.

“Bafta remains the gold standard of excellence in the UK for film and television, and I take great pride in working with so many local artists who are shaping the future of this business.

“I feel lucky every day to be part of this community.”

Dame Donna will receive the award for her “transformative leadership in the face of rapid change and disruption” along with her “sustained commitment to inclusion and pipeline building, and the strength of her relationships with creative partners who bring film and television to life”.

Bafta has said she is “one of the most influential and respected figures” in the entertainment industry.

Dame Donna was born on the Isle of Wight, and arrived in Los Angeles some 30 years ago with no contacts in the entertainment industry.

Now, she oversees creative strategy, business operations, production, acquisitions, marketing and distribution across all NBCUniversal entertainment programming.

Bafta chairwoman Sara Putt said: “The first British woman to lead a major Hollywood studio, Dame Donna Langley’s cultural impact has been exceptional.

“Bafta is honoured to celebrate Donna’s transformative studio leadership, and strength of her creative relationships, including the many now-iconic films she has brought to audiences around the world.

“We are immensely looking forward to presenting her with the Bafta Fellowship on February 22.”

Dame Donna has been credited with championing films including Straight Outta Compton, Bridesmaids, Get Out, The Holdovers, and Bafta best film winner Oppenheimer.

She has also steered franchises such as Wicked, Fast And Furious, Jurassic World, Bridget Jones, Mamma Mia, and Despicable Me.

In 2020, Dame Donna was made a dame by the late Queen as part of the 2020 New Year Honours.

Previous Bafta fellows include Dame Helen Mirren, Mike Leigh, Sidney Poitier, Mel Brooks, Sir Ridley Scott, Thelma Schoonmaker, Kathleen Kennedy, Ang Lee, Sandy Powell and Samantha Morton.

The most recent recipient of the Bafta Fellowship was Warwick Davis at the 2025 Bafta Film Awards.

The 2026 Bafta Film Awards will be shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday February 22.