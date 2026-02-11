Celtic FC faces further legal over historic abuse allegations at boys club

Celtic is facing further legal action over allegations of historic abuse at Celtic Boys Club.

Digby Brown Solicitors said it has raised an action at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on behalf of a survivor.

Last year, Celtic FC apologised for historic sexual abuse at Celtic Boys Club following a seven-figure payout in a group legal claim.

Richard Pitts, partner at Digby Brown Solicitors in Edinburgh, said: “Each survivor of abuse should be entitled to take as long as they need to come to terms with what happened and decide what they want to do next – and after nearly 40 years our client is now ready to take his own step towards justice.

“I can, therefore, confirm Digby Brown is now investigating allegations of historic abuse connected with Celtic Boys Club.

“No further details can be disclosed at this time but we will continue to provide full support as the legal action progresses.”

Celtic FC has been asked for comment.

Thompsons Solicitors acted for about 30 former Celtic Boys Club players in the group proceeding against Celtic Plc which concluded last year.

The case related to abuse at the youth club – which was not formally affiliated with Celtic – by convicted paedophiles James Torbett and Frank Cairney.